Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $90,000 in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,468,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 661,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 408,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 88,723 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

