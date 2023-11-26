Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. State Street Corp raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after buying an additional 258,437 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

