Financial Survey: Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) versus United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Tiziana Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Tiziana Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A United Therapeutics 1 0 7 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tiziana Life Sciences and United Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

United Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $288.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. Given United Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Therapeutics is more favorable than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and United Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$15.40 million N/A N/A United Therapeutics $1.94 billion 5.61 $727.30 million $18.15 12.73

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and United Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A United Therapeutics 40.82% 17.10% 13.79%

Summary

United Therapeutics beats Tiziana Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases. It also develops Milciclib (TZLS-201), a small molecule inhibitor of various cyclin-dependent kinases, tropomycin receptor kinases, and Src family kinases controlling cell growth and malignant progression of cancer; and anti- receptor (IL6R) mAb (TZLS-501), a fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation and to treat COVID-19 patients. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.Kingdom.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients. The company also engages in developing RemoPro and Ralinepag for the treatment of PAH; Aurora-GT, a gene therapy product to rebuild the blood vessels in the lungs; and TETON studies, which are the studies of Tyvaso for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It has licensing and collaboration agreements with DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of treprostinil; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder and the Dreamboat device; and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop Ralinepag. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.