Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Fiserv worth $99,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $125.80 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.