FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,727 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 47.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 543,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $234.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.73. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.