Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,188 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for about 0.7% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Flex by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 320.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 966,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,550. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

