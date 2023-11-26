Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) & ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Financial Comparison

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Flotek Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million ($0.45) -4.16 Flotek Industries $194.09 million 0.61 -$42.31 million ($1.70) -2.35

ASP Isotopes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flotek Industries. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flotek Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A Flotek Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ASP Isotopes and Flotek Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A -129.79% -101.68% Flotek Industries 1.85% -22.76% -9.17%

Summary

Flotek Industries beats ASP Isotopes on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc. operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA). The CT segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets green specialty chemicals that enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers, as well as green specialty chemistries and logistics and technology services. This segment primarily serves integrated oil and gas, oilfield services, independent oil and gas, national and state-owned oil, geothermal energy, solar energy, and alternative energy companies. The DA segment designs, develops, produces, sells, and supports equipment and services that create and provide valuable information on the composition and properties of energy customers' hydrocarbon fluids. It sells its products directly through a mix of in-house sales professionals, as well as contractual agency agreements. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

