Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,185 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 313.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $21.40 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. TheStreet downgraded Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.