Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Position Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,731 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 143.75%.

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

