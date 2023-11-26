Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Holdings Increased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,746 shares during the quarter. Fluor accounts for about 4.3% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 2.38% of Fluor worth $101,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Fluor Trading Down 0.1 %

Fluor stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 2.16. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.