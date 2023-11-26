Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Reiterated by Williams Trading

Williams Trading reiterated their sell rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Williams Trading currently has a $15.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FL. Barclays lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

