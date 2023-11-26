Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 1,276 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.52% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 364,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after buying an additional 274,204 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 145,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

RWM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 610,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,356. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

