Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 61,237 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. 90,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,709. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

