Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $91.14. 1,738,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $93.18.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.