Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 33,016 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 21.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 10.8% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,812,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,507,596. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

