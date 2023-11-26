Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 34,595 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,595 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL remained flat at $141.17 during midday trading on Friday. 328,704 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.18. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

