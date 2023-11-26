Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,939. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $161.91 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

