Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 191.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,767 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 56.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.69. The company had a trading volume of 689,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $258.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.68 and a 200 day moving average of $224.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

