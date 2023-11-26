Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.21. 498,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,711. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

