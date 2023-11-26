Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $8.30 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,628 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,323,000 after purchasing an additional 322,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,555,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 741,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,784,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,032,000 after acquiring an additional 698,571 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,644,000 after acquiring an additional 38,313 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO remained flat at $50.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,596. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

