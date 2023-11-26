Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,596 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,015 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

