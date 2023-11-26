Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 11,225 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.29. 1,575,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,282,633. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

