Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,561. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

