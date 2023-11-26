Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.34% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. 224,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,018. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

