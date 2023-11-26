Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,013,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,396,000 after acquiring an additional 184,684 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,387,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $457.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $435.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.