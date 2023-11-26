Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 31,343 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,343 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 911.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $45.64. 554,685 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

