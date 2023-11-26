Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 353 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $591.36. The stock had a trading volume of 645,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $566.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $599.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

