Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of FOX worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 871.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 11,612.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after buying an additional 1,918,954 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,323,000 after buying an additional 1,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,495,000 after buying an additional 1,046,137 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.