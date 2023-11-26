Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,918,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,901 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 61.02% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $134,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 551,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 198,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $393,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:FLHY opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1174 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

