Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,680,442 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680,442 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $167,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after buying an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $215,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,888 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.3 %

PINS stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

