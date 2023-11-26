Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $161,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $255.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

