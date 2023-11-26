Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,383,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 59.96% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $184,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000.

Get Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLIA opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

About Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.