Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,231,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $125,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,585,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,431,000 after buying an additional 245,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,361,000 after acquiring an additional 180,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in YETI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,167,000 after purchasing an additional 479,285 shares during the period.

YETI opened at $42.05 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.94.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

