Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,006,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 369,671 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Marvell Technology worth $179,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

