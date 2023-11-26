Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,514,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,866 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.64% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $176,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $699,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,064,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,421,000 after purchasing an additional 400,180 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 155,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

