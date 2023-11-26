Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,930,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,217,569 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $182,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock.

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.76%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

