Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,783,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,619 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of TotalEnergies worth $160,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 428.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

