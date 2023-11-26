Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205,202 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.91% of UFP Industries worth $174,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 683.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPI

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

UFPI opened at $110.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $114.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.