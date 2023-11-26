Franklin Resources Inc. Has $126.86 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 756,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401,346 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.17% of Aspen Technology worth $126,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $185.92 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $247.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

