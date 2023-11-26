Franklin Resources Inc. Has $129.75 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,205 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.15% of Open Text worth $129,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,061,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Open Text by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 204,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Open Text by 15.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.05. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

