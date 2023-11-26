Franklin Resources Inc. Has $137.03 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.49% of TELUS worth $137,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TELUS by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,912,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,263,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,554 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TELUS by 8.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,500,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $585,872,000 after buying an additional 2,176,610 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,200,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $460,137,000 after buying an additional 274,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,898,000 after buying an additional 888,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 7.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,132,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $294,133,000 after buying an additional 999,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Barclays cut their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

TELUS Trading Up 1.0 %

TELUS stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.42%.

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

