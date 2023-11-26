Franklin Resources Inc. Has $153.95 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Eversource Energy worth $153,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

