Franklin Resources Inc. Has $157.98 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,145 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $157,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,235,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Ameren by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 911,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,478,000 after purchasing an additional 372,305 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEE

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.