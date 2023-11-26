Franklin Resources Inc. Has $165.59 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,521 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $165,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,598,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,208 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 172,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 381,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,028,000 after purchasing an additional 38,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

