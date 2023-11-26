Franklin Resources Inc. Has $176.75 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,418,722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,452,945 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $176,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

FCX opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Freeport-McMoRan



Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

