Franklin Resources Inc. Has $180.03 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.65% of American Water Works worth $180,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AWK opened at $132.06 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average of $136.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.