Franklin Resources Inc. Has $182.83 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,134 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.22% of Airbnb worth $182,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,812 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $988,608.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,448 shares of company stock worth $71,488,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.5 %

Airbnb stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

