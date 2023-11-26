Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 398,025 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.63% of NiSource worth $183,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,986,000 after buying an additional 371,894 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.5% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 53,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 157,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 15.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 334,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43,748 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 127.8% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 87,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 49,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NI. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

