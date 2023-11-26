Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603,147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.17% of Envista worth $175,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Envista by 2.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Envista by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Envista by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Envista by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 233,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

NVST stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 39,042 shares in the company, valued at $849,163.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

