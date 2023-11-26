Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 17,987 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,987 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $141,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.96.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

